Simcast logo
Powered by Microsoft News
Trending News
Tricky 20-question vocabulary quiz<br>
Tricky 20-question vocabulary quiz
US-based trivia platform Quizly has created a list of 20 words and challenges puzzlers to identify the synonyms for each one, and spot the odd one out.
Daily Mail
Daily Mail  
UN whistleblower fired for calling foul over China as Blackburn slams China’s '>
UN whistleblower fired for calling foul over China as Blackburn slams China’s 'malign influence' at world body
A whistleblower who warned her bosses at the U.N. Human Rights office that China was getting information on dissidents coming to speak at the world body has been fired.
FOX News
FOX News  
Australia Might Genetically Modify Feral Cats Out of Existence<br>
Australia Might Genetically Modify Feral Cats Out of Existence
Report highlights the dire need to control its feral cat population and protect native wildlife.
Newsweek
Newsweek  
The Conservative War on Education That Failed<br>
The Conservative War on Education That Failed
A full century ago, the most effective school-ban campaign in American history set the pattern: noise, fury, rancor, and fear, but not much change in what schools actually teach.
The Atlantic
The Atlantic  
Strikes Sweep Labor Market as Workers Flex New Leverage<br>
Strikes Sweep Labor Market as Workers Flex New Leverage
Tens of thousands of American workers are on strike and thousands more are attempting to unionize. WSJ examines the roots of this new labor activity and speaks with a labor economist for more context on U.S. labor’s changing landscape. Photo: Alyssa...
The Wall Street Journal.
The Wall Street Journal.  
Australia Might Genetically Modify Feral Cats Out of Existence
Australia Might Genetically Modify Feral Cats Out of Existence
Breaking News

'>
'You shall not pass!' Lord of the Rings-themed crypto token has been blocked by JRR Tolkein's estate
Business Insider  Business Insider  
EU border agency:
'>
EU border agency: 'Illegal border crossings' on the rise
Associated Press  Associated Press  
Stop malicious hyping of Peng Shuai case - China<br><br>
Stop malicious hyping of Peng Shuai case - China
BBC News  BBC News  
Op-Ed: Surging overdose deaths are a tragic racial justice issue<br><br>
Op-Ed: Surging overdose deaths are a tragic racial justice issue
LA Times  LA Times  
The Conservative War on Education That Failed<br><br>
The Conservative War on Education That Failed
The Atlantic  The Atlantic  
5 things to know for November 23: Capitol riot, gas prices, coronavirus, Ukraine, Wisconsin<br><br>
5 things to know for November 23: Capitol riot, gas prices, coronavirus, Ukraine, Wisconsin
CNN  CNN  
UN whistleblower fired for calling foul over China as Blackburn slams China’s
'>
UN whistleblower fired for calling foul over China as Blackburn slams China’s 'malign influence' at world body
FOX News  FOX News  
After Nordstrom robbery in California, will other retailers be next? Experts say yes.<br><br>
After Nordstrom robbery in California, will other retailers be next? Experts say yes.
USA TODAY  USA TODAY  
Malcolm X
'>
Malcolm X's daughter found dead in Brooklyn, officials say
NBC News  NBC News  
Rare Einstein manuscript set to fetch millions<br><br>
Rare Einstein manuscript set to fetch millions
Tricky 20-question vocabulary quiz<br><br>
Tricky 20-question vocabulary quiz
This website is using cookies.
We use them to give you the best experience. If you continue using our website, we will assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on this website.
     Learn more