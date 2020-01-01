News
Entertainment
Money
Lifestyle
Health
Sports
Travel
Videos
Shop
Beauty
Entertainment
Health
Travel
About Us
About Simcast
Contact Us
Policies
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Powered by
Microsoft News
Trending News
California couple who swindled millions in COVID relief funds cut off their electronic bracelets and fled, leaving their 3 teenage children behind
Richard Ayvazyan and Marietta Terabelian used the identities of the elderly or deceased and foreign exchange students who left the US in a scheme to steal $20 million in funds.
INSIDER
Stores push for a more diverse pool of Santas
Old Navy is launching a virtual “Santa BOOT Camp” on Friday to train would-be Kris Kringles of color in the art of spreading holiday cheer and make the ranks
NBC News
Republican governors embrace Youngkin playbook as winning model for midterms
The RGA is now tasked with replicating its momentum in some of the most competitive midterm races.
ABC News
Clubgoer who stomped man to death has jail term reduced
Ryan Paterson pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Jayden Mason, 21, who suffered severe traumatic brain injury after being bashed on the NSW Central Coast in June 2017.
Daily Mail
House Democrats push vote on social spending plan to Friday
House Democrats have pushed the vote on President Biden's social spending and climate package to 8 a.m. Friday morning - if House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has stopped talking by then.McCarthy commandeered the chamber floor Thursday night...
The Hill
Original copy of U.S. Constitution sells for $43 million, crypto group outbid
Breaking News
California couple who swindled millions in COVID relief funds cut off their electronic bracelets and fled, leaving their 3 teenage children behind
INSIDER
Republican governors embrace Youngkin playbook as winning model for midterms
ABC News
50 migrant workers died in Qatar in 2020: report
AFP
House Democrats push vote on social spending plan to Friday
The Hill
Chicago-area police searching for thieves accused of stealing $100,000 in Louis Vuitton merchandise
FOX News
'>
‘Where we belong’: Bond forged in war lands Afghan commando's family in Pennsylvania
USA TODAY
Commentary: Why many Americans will celebrate ThanksVegan this year
Tribune News Service
Kiss your swing districts goodbye
POLITICO
Crypto collective falls short in bid for 1st edition of US Constitution
CNET
Sign-in
Sign-up
USERNAME
PASSWORD
Remember me
Forgot password
NAME
EMAIL
PASSWORD
Agree to the
Terms of Use
Categories
Entertainment
Health
Lifestyle
Money
News
Sports
Travel
Videos
Scientists React to COVID Origin Study Suggesting New Date for First Known Case
Stores push for a more diverse pool of Santas
This website is using cookies.
We use them to give you the best experience. If you continue using our website, we will assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on this website.
Continue
Learn more
News
Money
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Health
Travel
Videos
Sports
About Us
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use