Kerry Addresses ‘Phase Down’ of Coal in COP26 Agreement
U.S. climate envoy John Kerry expressed optimism about China’s agreement to cooperate with the U.S. to address climate change, in remarks at the COP26 conference. He spoke after 190 nations agreed late Saturday on a deal to reduce emissions, which critics...
The Wall Street Journal.
New Mexico extends eligibility for COVID-19 boosters to all adults
New Mexico is extending eligibility for COVID-19 boosters to all adults, joining California and Colorado.New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) announced Friday that all adults were eligible to get a booster shot of the coronavirus vaccine. "As we...
The Hill
Escape from Majorca plane reveals new migrant route
When 20 people fled a passenger plane it shed light on migration routes as well as airport safety.
BBC News
Powerball Results, Numbers for 11/13/21: Did Anyone Win the $173M Jackpot?
The Powerball numbers on Saturday were 8, 15, 26, 35 and 45. The Powerball was 9 and the Power Play was 3X.
Newsweek
The last-minute coal demand that almost sunk the Glasgow climate deal
At issue was a late push from China and India.
POLITICO
New Mexico extends eligibility for COVID-19 boosters to all adults
Breaking News
Op-Ed: Glasgow delivers hope at a crucial moment in the climate battle
LA Times
Ghislaine Maxwell finally goes on trial after 15 months on remand
The Guardian
COP26 climate agreement strikes some as 'good deal,' others as 'blah, blah, blah'
CNET
'SNL' took on the Ted Cruz vs. Big Bird feud in cold open with Britney Spears: 'We did it!'
USA TODAY
Powerball Results, Numbers for 11/13/21: Did Anyone Win the $173M Jackpot?
Newsweek
Southwest Airlines employee hospitalized after passenger attack in Dallas
NBC News
A North Carolina man spent 24 years in prison for a murder he didn't commit. He was just pardoned and is seeking compensation.
INSIDER
Princess Mako and Kei Komuro leave Tokyo for married life in New York
Daily Mail
Jeremy Renner’s Gritty ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Is No ‘Mare of Easttown’
The Daily Beast
China Restrictions Stay; Remote Work for Germany: Virus Update
Economic discontent, criticisms of Biden lift GOP to record early advantage: POLL
