Trending News
How critical race theory went from conservative battle cry to mainstream powder keg
Two years ago, the term critical race theory was largely unknown outside of academia. One week ago, it helped determine an election.
USA TODAY
Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar: India has a new self-made woman billionaire
India's latest billionaire is a 58-year-old former investment banker whose beauty startup made its blockbuster debut on the stock market this month.
CNN
Jan. 6 panel issues more subpoenas as Trump fights judge’s ruling on executive privilege
Three weeks after the House of Representatives voted to hold Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate with a House probe of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, uncertainty over whether the former Trump adviser will face criminal charges looms...
Yahoo! News
Mexican Actress Carmen Salinas Hospitalized After Suffering Stroke
Beloved screen star Carmen Salinas, 82, is hospitalized in Mexico City after suffering a cerebrovascular event on Wednesday night, her family has announced.
Newsweek
CNN's Manu Raju vs. Jeff Flake: Cat and mouse
On this episode of Playbook Deep Dive, we chase the people who chase lawmakers and tag along for the hide-and-seek between Congress and the media, and the daily challenge of covering the Hill.
POLITICO
Election Setbacks Embolden Dems to Go YOLO on Biden Agenda
Breaking News
Vaccines alone won’t end the Covid pandemic, says New Zealand former prime minister
CNBC
AstraZeneca to take profits from Covid vaccine
BBC News
Lawyer for Project Veritas boss suggests feds leaked legal memos
Daily Mail
The best Android 12 hidden features we've found digging through Google's OS
CNET
Veterans day and Major James Rogan
How critical race theory went from conservative battle cry to mainstream powder keg
