Trending News
Cambodia hits back at US sanctions over naval base
Cambodia on Friday angrily condemned a US decision to sanction two senior military officials over a contentious naval base, accusing Washington of showing "utter contempt" for its sovereignty. Senior US officials have warned Cambodia that hosting a Chinese...
AFP
How critical race theory went from conservative battle cry to mainstream powder keg
Two years ago, the term critical race theory was largely unknown outside of academia. One week ago, it helped determine an election.
USA TODAY
Civil-rights attorney Ben Crump is planning to file lawsuits on behalf of more than 100 Astroworld victims
Crump gained national recognition for his work on prominent civil rights cases, including those of Trayvon Martin, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor.
INSIDER
Vaccines alone won’t end the Covid pandemic, says New Zealand former prime minister
In addition to Covid-19 vaccines, countries must "calibrate, bring back in or maintain" relevant public health measures, said Helen Clark.
CNBC
Veterans day and Major James Rogan
I'm very lucky. My 96 year-old grandfather, James Rogan, is still alive. As you'll see in the video at the bottom of this article, he's in pretty good health.
Washington Examiner
Breaking News
Lawyer for Project Veritas boss suggests feds leaked legal memos
Daily Mail
Kyle Rittenhouse Judge's Asian Food Joke Opens New Front in Culture Wars Around Trial
Newsweek
Lor Sabourin: How feeling 'vulnerable' helped climber explore their identity
CNN
Care home visitors will need to show Covid status
BBC News
5 hurt, including 2 officers, after crash at anti-vaccine protest in San Francisco
NBC News
Rittenhouse trial judge requests applause for veterans; critics howl
FOX News
‘But he’s Jewish’: Opponent questions Mandel’s faith in Ohio Senate primary debate
POLITICO
The most Latino congressional district in the nation is split apart under draft redistricting maps
LA Times
Cambodia hits back at US sanctions over naval base
Rittenhouse’s Mom Praises ‘Very Fair’ Judge in Son’s Case: He ‘Doesn’t Allow No Nonsense!’
