News
Entertainment
Money
Lifestyle
Health
Sports
Travel
Videos
Shop
Beauty
Entertainment
Health
Travel
About Us
About Simcast
Contact Us
Policies
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Powered by
Microsoft News
Trending News
'>
G-20: Prince Charles to discuss climate change with Biden, other leaders on summit's final day
Prince Charles' address in Rome will serve as a prelude to a U.N. Climate Change Conference that opens in Glasgow, Scotland, on Monday.
USA TODAY
Ghost Hunters Who Use Science Reveal What Other Paranormal Investigators Get Wrong
Paranormal investigators Kenny Biddle and Hayley Stevens speak to Newsweek about what it's like to be the real-life equivalent of a member of the 'Scooby-Doo' gang.
Newsweek
Japan Heads to Polls as Kishida Seeks to Limit Losses
Japanese voters went to the polls Sunday for the country’s first general election in almost four years, with new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s long-ruling Liberal Democratic Party expected to lose seats but hold on to power with its coalition partner....
Bloomberg
'>
Granderson: In Kyle Rittenhouse's case, vigilantism goes on trial, too
An acquittal wouldn't just set Rittenhouse free, it would set a legal precedent for other citizens to grab a gun and take the law into their own hands.
LA Times
School boards and critical race theory: Race and rage whip up school board meetings to the dismay of students
An angry school board meeting in Nevada over critical race theory -- which the superintendent says is not being taught -- likely heralds months more of division.
CNN
Taliban supreme leader makes first public appearance
Breaking News
Ghost Hunters Who Use Science Reveal What Other Paranormal Investigators Get Wrong
Newsweek
A Minnesota surgeon was fired after he told a local school board only parents should make decisions on whether or not their kids wear masks
INSIDER
Health concerns slow migrants moving through Mexico
The Hill
A Canadian neo-Nazi was sentenced to 9 years in prison for trying to start a civil war in the US
Business Insider
More New York City workers get Covid shots as deadline nears, but tensions remain.
The New York Times
Maryland voters send a warning shot to Democrats
Washington Examiner
School boards and critical race theory: Race and rage whip up school board meetings to the dismay of students
CNN
'>
G-20: Prince Charles to discuss climate change with Biden, other leaders on summit's final day
USA TODAY
UN chief to Sudan army: Reverse coup, take heed of protests
Associated Press
Sign-in
Sign-up
USERNAME
PASSWORD
Remember me
Forgot password
NAME
EMAIL
PASSWORD
Agree to the
Terms of Use
Categories
Entertainment
Health
Lifestyle
Money
News
Sports
Travel
Videos
What is spatial audio? The AirPods 3 and MacBook Pro surround-sound trick
Day of the Dead festival takes place in Los Angeles
News
Money
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Health
Travel
Videos
Sports
About Us
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use