Trending News
Schools, plants close as Indian capital is smothered by smog
NEW DELHI (AP) — Schools were closed indefinitely and some coal-based power plants shut down as the smog-shrouded Indian capital and neighboring states invoked harsh measures Wednesday to combat worsening air pollution after an order from the federal...
Associated Press
Mike Pompeo and Steve Mnuchin discussed invoking 25th Amendment against Trump over Jan. 6 insurrection, book claims
A new book from ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl alleges the former Secretary of State and Treasury Secretary debated the issue.
Business Insider
L.A.'s Staples Center, home of the Lakers, getting new name
Downtown Los Angeles' Staples Center, one of the more iconic sports and music venues built in the last 25 years, is getting a new name.
NBC News
At Voice of America, history repeats itself
The taxpayer-funded Voice of America is increasingly being fooled into advancing hostile foreign propaganda and being used by agency officials and some partisan editors to propagandize to Americans.
Washington Examiner
Satellite attack: the mounting arms race in space
Last year a US general made an ominous revelation: two Russian satellites in orbit were stalking a US spy satellite high above the earth. The stakes were made clear Monday when Russia launched a missile from Earth and blasted to pieces one of its satellites...
AFP
The Police Fatally Shot a Young Girl. Two Teenagers Are Charged With Murder.
Breaking News
Guernsey schools change timeline faces 'real risk'
BBC News
Schools, plants close as Indian capital is smothered by smog
Associated Press
Pilot, passenger killed in firefighting plane crash near Kruger Rock Fire in Colorado
USA TODAY
'>
Julius Jones' execution set for Thursday, federal court rejects appeal
ABC News
FedEx Shuts Down Hong Kong Base, Announces California Crews Will Pick Up Slack
Newsweek
'>
'I think the foundation is a way of us grieving': Gabby Petito's family says a foundation in her honor is helping them cope
INSIDER
Gabby Petito's family starts foundation as a way to grieve, help others
At Voice of America, history repeats itself
