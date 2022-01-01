News
Trending News
COP26: 7 climate takeaways from Day 2 of the Glasgow talks
The mood in Glasgow was optimistic on Tuesday, after several big COP26 announcements.
CNN
China school locks down children after Covid case
Large crowd of parents waited outside the school till almost midnight for news of their kids.
BBC News
Democrats’ nightmare, Republicans’ resurgence: Takeaways from a big election night
Republicans mounted a big comeback in elections in Virginia, New Jersey and other states.
POLITICO
From Boston to Cincinnati, people of color won local elections in historic firsts
Diverse candidates won several elections for mayor and attorney general in populous states.
USA TODAY
TV prices hit a 9-year high, but what does this mean for your Black Friday shopping?
Due to the chip shortage and port blockages, TVs haven't been priced this high since 2021.
CNET
Youngkin’s Victory in Virginia Provides GOP a Blueprint for 2022, '24
Breaking News
Republican Youngkin wins Virginia governor's race in blow to Democrats, NBC News projects
NBC News
Biden Says China Made ‘Mistake’ Skipping G-20, COP26 Summits
Bloomberg
EXPLAINER: Why are foreign tech firms pulling out of China?
Associated Press
Republicans poised to sweep Virginia, stunning Democrats
The Hill
Trump says 'MAGA movement is bigger than ever'
Daily Mail
Close Democratic primary heads to recount in Florida contest to replace Rep. Alcee Hastings
Washington Examiner
Duterte orders military to bypass vaccine 'gridlock'
AFP
French drama can’t hide real story from Cop26: Scott Morrison’s promise to do hardly anything
Dear Moderates: The Left Isn’t Why McAuliffe Lost Virginia
