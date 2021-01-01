Simcast logo
Editorial: What transgender people deserve: The right to go in the right restroom is universal
Breaking News
New Rank Choice Results Show Kathryn Garcia Narrowly Behind Eric Adams in NY Mayoral Race
  Newsweek  
What the American dream looks like for immigrants
  Vox.com  
Poll: Workers more likely to be vaccinated if employers offer paid time off
  The Hill  
UK economy shrinks more than expected in first quarter
  AFP  
Gavin Newsom sues California elections chief to get his party designation on recall ballot
  Washington Examiner  
Bride's wedding lockdown nightmare
  Daily Mail  
He was offered a job as a New Orleans police officer. Then came queries about his gender.
  NBC News  
Twitter India named in two more police cases
  BBC News  
‘Baby boom’ among Colombian rebels was a sign of hope. Now the families face uncertainty.
  National Geographic  
Kim Jong Un bashes officials for 'great' pandemic crisis, even as North Korea officially reports zero Covid-19 cases
  INSIDER  
Lori Vallow Charged with Conspiracy to Commit Murder in Fatal Shooting of Her 4th Husband Charles
  People  