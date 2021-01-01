News
Entertainment
Money
Lifestyle
Health
Travel
Videos
Sports
About Us
About Simcast
Contact Us
Policies
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Powered by
Microsoft News
Popular Websites
Sephora
Venus
Tripadvisor
Umzu
CarParts.com
Choice Hotels
The Motley Fool
Floryday
Editorial: What transgender people deserve: The right to go in the right restroom is universal
Trending News
California couple fined for digging up and burying Joshua trees
A California couple has been fined for digging up and burying dozens of protected Joshua trees to make room for a home they were building, officials said.
CNN
European Union braces for Slovenia's unorthodox presidency
LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia takes over the European Union presidency with its prime minister in the focus because of his squabbles with Brussels, close alliance with populist Hungarian leader Viktor Orban and increasingly autocratic policies...
Associated Press
Jimmy Lai’s Next Digital to Shut Down July 1 Amid China Pressure
Next Digital Ltd, which is owned by now-jailed media tycoon and activist Jimmy Lai, will cease operations on July 1, according to an internal memo to staff.
Bloomberg
'We have never seen anything like this': Heat waves scorch Northeast and the Northwest, killing at least
Although not as extreme as in the Pacific Northwest, the Northeast is enduring its own heat wave this week.
USA TODAY
2021 babies are eligible for the $3,600 child tax credit too. Here's how to claim it
The IRS might not know about your baby born in 2021, but there's a way to claim your $3,600 payment anyway.
CNET
Breaking News
New Rank Choice Results Show Kathryn Garcia Narrowly Behind Eric Adams in NY Mayoral Race
Newsweek
What the American dream looks like for immigrants
Vox.com
Poll: Workers more likely to be vaccinated if employers offer paid time off
The Hill
UK economy shrinks more than expected in first quarter
AFP
Gavin Newsom sues California elections chief to get his party designation on recall ballot
Washington Examiner
Bride's wedding lockdown nightmare
Daily Mail
He was offered a job as a New Orleans police officer. Then came queries about his gender.
NBC News
Twitter India named in two more police cases
BBC News
‘Baby boom’ among Colombian rebels was a sign of hope. Now the families face uncertainty.
National Geographic
Kim Jong Un bashes officials for 'great' pandemic crisis, even as North Korea officially reports zero Covid-19 cases
INSIDER
Lori Vallow Charged with Conspiracy to Commit Murder in Fatal Shooting of Her 4th Husband Charles
People
Sign-in
Sign-up
USERNAME
PASSWORD
Remember me
Forgot password
NAME
EMAIL
PASSWORD
Agree to the
Terms of Use
Categories
Entertainment
Health
Lifestyle
Money
News
Sports
Travel
Videos
Wyoming Man Accused of Using Blowtorch in Killing...
Who's running for New York City mayor in the Democratic...
News
Automotive
Money
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Health
Travel
Videos
Sports
Lifestyle
About Us
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use