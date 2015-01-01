News
Trending News
Cop Suspended, Accused of Going Deer Hunting With Convicted Felon in Patrol Car
The off-duty cop is accused of using the patrol car for deer hunting with other people, including one with a prior conviction who wasn't allowed to have a gun.
Newsweek
Car and remains of Auburn student missing since 1976 found in Alabama creek
Kyle Clinkscales was 22 when he was last seen Jan. 27, 1976, leaving his hometown of La Grange, Ga.
New York Daily News
An Auburn student vanished 45 years ago. His car was just found in an Alabama creek.
The vehicle of a college student who disappeared in 1976 was found in an Alabama creek, partly ending a cold case that has baffled investigators for decades.
NBC News
UK: Iran faces 'last chance' to restore nuclear deal as Vienna talks resume
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi faces a “last chance” to negotiate a return to the 2015 nuclear deal following an abortive meeting last week that has all but convinced U.S. and European officials that the regime has no sincere intention to rehabilitate...
Washington Examiner
Secularist group targets decades-long tradition of laying wreaths on soldiers' tombs
A secularist religious freedom non-profit organization that strongly urges separation of church and state in America is taking issue with a nearly 30-year tradition of laying wreaths on soldiers' tombs.
FOX News
Spanberger stranded as Virginia nears new congressional map
Breaking News
Briahna Joy Gray discusses US's handling of COVID-19 testing
The Hill
Hong Kong tycoon found guilty for Tiananmen vigil
BBC News
Publix Heiress Carol Jenkins Barnett, 65, dies from Alzheimer's
Daily Mail
Meadows Sues Pelosi, Jan. 6 Committee to Block Subpoenas
Bloomberg
Tucker Carlson Bizarrely Claims Getting COVID ‘Does Feminize People’
The Daily Beast
Joe Manchin Helps GOP Shoot Down Joe Biden's Vaccine Mandate for Businesses
Newsweek
Garcetti's Senate committee nomination hearing scheduled for Tuesday
LA Times
