Trending News
US blacklists a dozen more Chinese tech firms
The move comes as tensions grow between the US and China over the status of Taiwan and trade issues.
BBC News
How Many Ahmaud Arberys Never Got Justice?
Whenever the racist crimes of violent white offenders come to national light, there is always a period when those of us desiring accountability hold our collective breaths and patiently wait — hoping for the best, but prudently expecting the worst....
The Daily Beast
Lawyers left racism out of the trial over Ahmaud Arbery’s death. Here’s why.
Prosecutors made no mention of the slain 25-year-old’s race until the very end of the trial.
Vox.com
Hawaii groups want US to shut down military fuel tanks
HONOLULU (AP) — Citing threats to Honolulu's drinking water, the Sierra Club of Hawaii and other groups on Wednesday called on President Joe Biden and military leaders to shut down tanks that provide an important fuel reserve for U.S. forces in the...
Associated Press
Doggie dupe, toxic Tahoe cables, semiconductor plant: News from around our 50 states
Rare first printing of US Constitution bound for Arkansas, highway’s neighborhood impact may get fix in Michigan, and more
USA TODAY
More rioting in Solomons as PM faces resignation call
AFP
Biden colon polyp was potentially precancerous
FOX News
WSJ Opinion: Rising Crime and the Progressive Drive For Bail Reform
The Wall Street Journal.
LAPD forms task force to stem trend of follow-home robberies
NBC News
Major city reaches 500 homicides for 1st time since 1990
ABC News
Teacher who exposed CRT taught in schools locked out of work email
Daily Mail
Jim Jordan hid COVID-19 diagnosis, saying "I don't talk about my health status with reporters"
Hong Kong Covid-19: A restaurant group is paying $650k to fly staff home
