US blacklists a dozen more Chinese tech firms<br>
The move comes as tensions grow between the US and China over the status of Taiwan and trade issues.
BBC News
Whenever the racist crimes of violent white offenders come to national light, there is always a period when those of us desiring accountability hold our collective breaths and patiently wait — hoping for the best, but prudently expecting the worst....
The Daily Beast
Prosecutors made no mention of the slain 25-year-old’s race until the very end of the trial.
Vox.com
HONOLULU (AP) — Citing threats to Honolulu's drinking water, the Sierra Club of Hawaii and other groups on Wednesday called on President Joe Biden and military leaders to shut down tanks that provide an important fuel reserve for U.S. forces in the...
Associated Press
Rare first printing of US Constitution bound for Arkansas, highway’s neighborhood impact may get fix in Michigan, and more
USA TODAY
