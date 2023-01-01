News
Trending News
Top Aussie doctor warns against young kids getting Covid jab
Dr Nick Coatsworth has called for state governments to exclude children under 12 from Covid vaccination mandates as the jab is prepared to be rolled out for kids as young as six.
Daily Mail
5 dead, 'person of interest' in custody after SUV slams through Waukesha parade: What we know
An SUV hurtled through a barricade and slammed into a Christmas parade in suburban Waukesha, killing at least five people and injuring more than 40.
USA TODAY
'Animal Crossing's' Thanksgiving Turkey Day Event: Recipes, Rewards & Ingredients
"Animal Crossing: New Horizon's" Thanksgiving celebration, known as "Turkey Day", is almost upon us. Here is everything you need to know about the event.
Newsweek
Burundi opposition leader lambasts 'simplistic' US sanctions move
A high-profile Burundian government critic has lashed out at the US government for lifting sanctions against his country, saying nothing had changed to justify the move. "So I don't see what has changed in Burundi except through the eyes of the Americans...
AFP
Island anger: Guadeloupe closes schools after COVID rioting
LE GOSIER, Guadeloupe (AP) — Schools closed across the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe on Monday and France's president warned of a “very explosive” situation in the territory, after protests against COVID-19 rules and vaccinations descended...
Associated Press
Travel to the UK during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go
Breaking News
Merkel Sees Worst German Spike; Pfizer’s 100% Data: Virus Update
Bloomberg
Rep. Peter Welch launches Senate bid for Leahy's seat
POLITICO
Video shows 14 people raid Louis Vuitton store in Chicago suburb, grab $120,000 in merchandise
NBC News
Christmas parade crash updates: 5 dead, over 40 injured after car plows into crowd
ABC News
Your Instagram and Facebook Messenger chats aren't going to be encrypted like WhatsApp until 2023, Meta says
Business Insider
Jeffries says 'integrity of our democracy' at stake without federal voting rights legislation
Man arrested after SUV hit crowds at a Christmas parade may have been fleeing a knife fight, local media report says
