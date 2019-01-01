News
The monumental task of moving whales across borders
Trending News
McCarthy rejects proposed commission to investigate Jan 6. Capitol assault
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday he rejects a proposed congressional commission to investigate the Jan.6 Capiutol assault.
ABC News
US state of Maryland retires pro-Confederacy state song
The US state of Maryland on Tuesday retired the Civil War-era state song, whose lyrics lauded the pro-slavery South. Maryland bordered the North and South during the Civil War and was a slave state but did not secede from the Union.
AFP
Ask Mister Manners: Finger-licking good
Restoring civility one column at a time What do you say to a hostess who licks her fingers while serving a cake, smacking her fingers clean after each cut? Following a year in which even the least germ-averse among us have grown accustomed to distancing...
Tribune News Service
Biden pushes U.S. electric vehicle revolution — a sticking point in GOP infrastructure talks
As Biden calls for $174 billion for electric vehicles, Republican lawmakers have opposed that piece of his infrastructure plan.
USA TODAY
Tesla driver slept as car was going over 80 mph on Autopilot, Wisconsin officials say
A 38-year-old driver from Palatine, Illinois, was ticketed after allegedly sleeping behind the wheel of a 2019 Tesla, according to a sheriff's report.
NBC News
Breaking News
Marilyn Manson's former assistant has accused him of sexual assault and battery in a new lawsuit
INSIDER
Biden touts America's electric automotive future during Ford tour
POLITICO
Fauci wins Webby 'Person of the Year'
The Hill
US coronavirus: About 60% of American adults have had at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, including more people of color
CNN
‘Eliza, you’re allowed to sleep!’: How Manhattan DA candidate Eliza Orlins has built a grassroots following on Twitter
New York Daily News
California settles lawsuits over COVID worship restrictions
Washington Examiner
Puppy Born Paralyzed Walks for the First Time Thanks to His 'Life-Changing' Custom Wheelchair
People
Judges send Ohio's case against Census back to lower court
Associated Press
Android 12 beta: How to download and install Google's new phone OS right now
CNET
Andrew Brown Jr.s 'Actions Caused Three Deputies' to Kill Him, Prosecutor Says
Newsweek
Biden jokingly threatens to run over reporters asking about Israel as he test-drives new electric Ford truck
Business Insider
Andrew Brown Jr. Shooting: Prosecutor Says It Was...
News
