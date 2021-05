CNN's senior legal analyst Elie Honig charts Rudy Giuliani's trajectory from leader to reported target of the Southern District of New York on Law&Crime's podcast "Objections: With Adam Klasfeld." The post This Week on the ‘Objections’ Podcast: The...

Law & Crime

This Week on the ‘Objections’ Podcast: The ‘Sovereign District’ Catches Up to Rudy Giuliani