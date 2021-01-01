Search Internet

News
Derek Chauvin jury reaches verdict in George Floyd's death: Live updates
Trending News
Man suspected of shooting 3 colleagues, 1 fatally, in NY grocery store taken into custody
NEW YORK — A gunman who killed a colleague and shot two other workers in a Long Island grocery store Tuesday was taken into custody hours after the chaotic supermarket shooting and an intense manhunt during which area schools were locked down. The gunman,...
New York Daily News
Jury reaches a verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial
The death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, touched off international protests against police brutality and racial injustice.
NBC News
GOP push to censure Waters, with nation on edge, reveals bigger problems
Three or four centrist Democrats privately considered backing the effort to reprimand Waters, according to multiple congressional sources.
POLITICO
Apple event 2021: New iMac and iPad, purple iPhone 12, AirTags and everything announced
Finally, the iMac gets an overhaul, the iPad Pros get the M1 chip and AirTags are real. Plus, Apple TV 4K gets a cool new Siri remote.
CNET
'Clean up your mess, Kevin': Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries responds to Maxine Waters censure effort
"Lauren Boebert is a mess. Matt Gaetz is a mess. Marjorie Taylor Greene is a mess," Jeffries said. "Clean up your mess, Kevin. Sit this one out."
Business Insider
“We are shook, again:” Sikh Americans recall targeted violence they’ve faced
Sikh Americans reflect on past hate crimes in wake of Indianapolis shooting.
Vox.com
Breaking News
Jury Reaches Verdict in George Floyd Murder Case: Chauvin Update
Bloomberg
1 dead, 2 hurt in supermarket office shooting, employee apprehended: Police
ABC News
New Belgium makes climate change beer from 'less-than-ideal ingredients'
The Hill
Facebook cracks down ahead of the Chauvin verdict. Why only now?
The LA Times
Iran sees progress on reviving deal but US, EU says work needed
AFP
U.S. Warns ‘There Will Be Consequences’ If Russian Dissident Alexei Navalny Dies
People
U.S. Marshals Arrest Fugitive Who Fled on Final Day of Trial for Killing Ex-Girlfriend
Law & Crime
Hillary Clinton under fire for elevating woman accused of putting 'progressives on hit list' on Twitter
Washington Examiner
Want to get away? Greece is letting tourists back in
CNN
States Have Not Been Reimbursed for National Guardsmen Deployed to U.S. Capitol: Official
Newsweek
Belarus decries sanctions US reimposed on 9 state companies
Associated Press
