One dead and 12 injured in Tennessee grocery store shooting
J&J booster shots: Who needs one, when to get it and more
Wondering where to get a J&J booster shot? Johnson & Johnson says a second dose makes J&J about 94% protective against symptomatic COVID-19, but it's not available yet.
CNET
R. Kelly's sex-trafficking trial: Here's everything that's happened so far
The R. Kelly trial continues in federal court, where the R&B star faces multiple sex-trafficking charges. Here's everything that's happened so far.
USA TODAY
At UN, West frustrated by slow pace with Iran
The United States and European Union voiced frustration at the UN this week over the slow pace with Iran, saying its new government showed no indication it was ready to revive a nuclear accord. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said earlier this month...
AFP
Body identified as missing Illinois State University graduate student Jelani Day
Jelani Day's body was found in the Illinois River, authorities said. The cause of the 25-year-old student's death has not been determined.
INSIDER
US special envoy for Haiti resigns in protest over migrant removals
The U.S. special envoy for Haiti, Daniel Foote, has resigned in protest over the Biden administration deportations, calling them "inhumane."
ABC News
Kangaroo Hops into Freezing Lake After 'Fighting' Locals, Saved by Passersby
Newsweek
One dead and 12 injured in Tennessee grocery store shooting

Washington Examiner
Washington Examiner
China’s new D.C. ambassador: We’re just a misunderstood democracy
POLITICO
Cereal box-sized satellite going to space to explore alien planets
Daily Mail
Jelani Day: Illinois coroner identifies body as missing graduate student
CNN
At UN, West frustrated by slow pace with Iran

AFP
AFP
The FEC unanimously rejected a Trump campaign complaint against Snapchat after the social media site removed the former president's content from its "Discover" feed
Business Insider
Investigators hope for new leads in Boston museum robbery
Associated Press
Hundreds of students at Texas HS walk out of class to protest removal of LGBTQ ‘safe space’ stickers
New York Daily News
J&J booster shots: Who needs one, when to get it and more
Mexican host, husband reportedly flee country after embezzling $146 million
