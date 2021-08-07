News
Newspapers
Oklahoma judge orders state to resume federal unemployment benefits
Cardona: 'We're clearly at a fork in the road' in opening schools safely
The Education secretary said he has reached out to different state leaders in order to find consensus on how to best protect and educate students.
POLITICO
Cynthia Barnett is listening to seashells — and what they're prophesying doesn't bode well
The author of "The Sound of the Sea" on climate change, sea life, and humans' obsessive love of shells
Salon
University of Wisconsin removes rock from campus after declaring it 'painful symbol of racism'
The University of Wisconsin, Madison has removed a rock that sat on campus for nearly 100 years after it was determined to be a "painful symbol of racism."
Washington Examiner
Fauci says FDA could give full approval to vaccines this month; Florida vaccinations on rise: Live COVID updates
Full FDA approval for vaccines could come this month, Dr. Anthony Fauci said. That could lead more businesses to mandate shots. Latest COVID-19 news.
USA TODAY
Melania Trump strikes back at criticism of her redesign of Rose Garden
Daily Mail
iOS 14.7: The best iPhone and iPad features you'll use before iOS 15 is released
CNET
Fox Anchor Scolds GOP Senator for Supporting Infrastructure Deal: ‘Are You Betraying the Republican Base?’
The Daily Beast
California’s Dixie Fire Now State’s Second-Biggest Wildfire Ever
Bloomberg
COVID-19 live updates: Protests against mandated COVID-19 vaccines pop up across US
ABC News
Dixie Fire grows to second largest in California history
NBC News
The Taliban fly their flag in Kunduz as exhausted Afghan troops regroup.
The New York Times
Free shots at South Beach nightclub - vaccine shots, that is
Associated Press
Former FDA commissioner says northern states may see a rise in cases as infections will likely 'start to collide with the opening of school'
Business Insider
An eerie Nazi time capsule containing brass knuckles, gas masks, and a portrait of Hitler uncovered in German floods clean up
INSIDER
Brittany Commisso Says What Boss Andrew Cuomo Did to Her 'Was a Crime'
Newsweek
