Search Internet

Protesters demand release of body camera footage of Tennessee high school shooting
Trending News
Elon Musk and SpaceX aim to launch an upgraded Starship prototype soon
SN15, the latest version of Musk's planned Mars rocket, could fly as soon as Tuesday.
CNET
3 dead in 'domestic' shooting situation in Austin, Texas
"We are still asking residents to shelter in place and report suspicious activity," Austin police said in a tweet.
NBC News
Fact check: Autism diagnosis criteria changes have led to increased rates
A viral post claims autism rates have risen by 30,000% in 50 years. This claim is false, as is the suggestion that vaccines are linked to autism.
USA TODAY
Five global concerns for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause dealt a blow to the U.S. vaccination effort, but given that the vaccine only made up 5 percent of the shots given domestically, experts think it will likely have a much greater impact abroad.
The Hill
America First Caucus a crazy idea, John Boehner says
"I can tell you that this so-called America First Caucus is one of the nuttiest things I've ever seen," he said.
POLITICO
Austin shooting: Three people are dead after apparent 'domestic situation' in Austin, Texas
Three people were pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, according to tweets from Austin-Travis County EMS.
CNN
Breaking News
How the Tiny Kingdom of Bhutan Out-Vaccinated Most of the World
The New York Times
3 people dead in 'active shooting' incident in Austin, Texas where the shooter is still at-large
INSIDER
Three people dead in ‘active shooting incident’ in Austin, Texas
The Guardian
Donald Trump Objects to 9/11 as Date of Afghanistan Withdrawal, Calls for Earlier Exit
Newsweek
Three dead in Texas shooting, believed to be ‘domestic situation’
New York Daily News
White House warns Russia will face consequences if Putin critic Alexei Navalny dies in prison
CNBC
U.S. Is Unlikely to ‘Just Cancel’ J&J Shots, Fauci Says
Bloomberg
New poll indicates most Americans want to end lifetime appointments for Supreme Court justices
Business Insider
Marine tanks back in water after deadly accident last year
Associated Press
Most Americans want to end lifetime appointments to Supreme Court
Daily Mail
Ree Drummond's nephew Caleb arrested for DUI 1 month after crash on her ranch
TODAY
