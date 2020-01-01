News
SpaceX launches, lands Starship in 1st successful flight
Trending News
'No bird too tall': Twitter tweaks image crop, vertical photos flood site
"Twitter crop is gone." Artists and photographers rejoice, as do people who want to post photos of wookiees and tall hats.
CNET
DC mayor defends restricting dancing at weddings amid pandemic
Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) on Wednesday defended her decision to restrict dancing from wedding receptions, stating that events can still occur, but in a safe way. Bowser announced on April 26 that weddings are now allowed in a limited capacity...
The Hill
Arizona Democrats, GOP settle over 2020 ballot review, but audit will continue
Republicans and their auditing company, Cyber Ninjas, had objected to presence of independent observers, release of process details.
NBC News
New York Man Dies 5 Days After Being Beaten During Street Fight: He 'Meant Well to Everybody'
Lukasz Ruszczyk, 38, was rushed to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, where he died Tuesday from his injuries
People
US backs waiver on vaccine patents to boost supply
Supporters say the move would boost vaccine production but the pharmaceutical industry disagrees.
BBC News
A judge vacated the CDC eviction moratorium. What you need to know
A federal judge ruled the CDC has no authority to declare a nationwide eviction moratorium during the COVID-19 pandemic. What does this mean for renters?
The LA Times
Breaking News
Chinese rocket debris is expected to crash into Earth soon. It's not the first time.
CNN
Extending Arizona ballot recount past May 14 is 'not feasible', state fair official says
USA TODAY
Uber loss narrows as it hopes to rev shared rides
AFP
Joshua Aide Convicted of Trying to Kill His Ex-Girlfriend, Another Man, and of Murdering Her Father
Law & Crime
California School District Regrets Offering a ‘Support Circle for White Students’ After Chauvin Trial
The Daily Beast
Defiant Cheney Doubles Down Against Trump Wing of GOP
U.S. News & World Report
How Liz Cheney could try to become dangerous to House Republicans if ousted from leadership role
Washington Examiner
SpaceX launches and LANDS its Starship SN15
Daily Mail
Former health director to be honored for COVID-19 leadership
ABC News
Republicans lawmakers across the country keep trying to whitewash U.S. slavery
Salon
SpaceX's high-flying Starship prototype has finally landed successfully - a big step towards Elon Musk's reusable mega-rocket
Business Insider
