Search Internet

About Us
About Simcast
Contact Us
Policies
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Powered by
Microsoft News
PS5 restock hits Sony Direct at 3:30 p.m. ET: Get in line now
Trending News
GameStop's stock spike fueled by slang from Reddit's WallStreetBets community. Here's what it means
Memes and investing slang terms are helping drive the price of some stocks.
CNET
Why the Literary Origins of Lupin Matter
Netflix’s latest smash hit is steeped in the ethos of its source material.
The Atlantic
No, Joe Biden didn't just ban fracking
President Joe Biden is cracking down on the oil-and-gas industry, but he is not taking the extreme steps the Trump campaign claimed he would last fall.
CNN
Seattle Seahawks lineman Chad Wheeler arrested on suspicion of domestic violence
Kent Police responded to a 911 call on Friday saying a woman was locked in Wheeler's bathroom following a fight.
NBC News
Risky business: Donald Trump isn't alone in seeing his political fate tied to his impeachment trial
The upcoming impeachment trial features a complex set of political challenges for Republicans and Democrats as well as Donald Trump.
USA TODAY
Biden says tackling climate change will create jobs, bring economic recovery
President Joe Biden signed executive actions on climate change on Wednesday, including a freeze on new oil and gas leases on federal land.
ABC News
Breaking News
Biden administration pauses arms sales to Saudi Arabia and UAE, sources say
CNN
Reddit and Elon Musk's GameStop stock rocket: This 'insane' 'Ponzi scheme' can't last
CNET
Michaela Goade is the first Native American to win the Caldecott Medal for her illustrations in "We Are Water Protectors."
CNN
BMW takes first steps into the quantum computing revolution
CNET
Homeland Security worries extremists 'emboldened' by Capitol riots may cause more violence
USA TODAY
Driver who ran over pedestrians and cyclists in Portland hit speeds of up to 60 mph, police say
CNN
CDC: 100K Projected to Die of Coronavirus in Biden’s First Month in Office
U.S. News & World Report
Her quinceañera was going to be the biggest day of her life—then came lockdown
National Geographic
'What is this bull----': Fauci explains how he challenged Trump and his people on COVID-19
Business Insider
Billionaire investor Chamath Palihapitiya won't confirm whether he'll run for California governor, but he wants Newsom out
Business Insider
Florida officials investigating deputy seen body-slamming high school student
The Hill
Lifestyle
