Search Internet

Has James Charles shaved his head? The Internet isn't sure
The luxury manmade island concept where homes cost up to $1 billion
The Blue Estate Group has been inundated with requests after unveiling plans for the manmade Blue Estate Island, where property prices start at $19,800 and rise to over $1 billion.
CNN
Takeaways From Day 3 of Trump’s Impeachment Trial
The House impeachment managers wrapped up their case against former President Donald J. Trump on Thursday, warning senators that if they did not vote to convict, it would set a dangerous standard for the country in the future. The trial will resume on...
The New York Times
Trump impeachment trial, coronavirus vaccines, Lunar New Year: 5 things to know Friday
Day 4 of former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, Lunar New Year is here and more things to start your Friday morning right.
USA TODAY
Consequences of both impeachment and acquittal loom over Trump defense: The Note
As Jan. 6 made clear, there are more than simple political consequences to consider when senators decide how to vote in Trump's second impeachment trial.
ABC News
Doctors warn Covid will become endemic and people need to learn to live with it
A growing chorus of physicians and public health officials have warned that even with the mass rollout of Covid-19 vaccines, the disease may become endemic.
CNBC
Georgia Prosecutor Fani Willis Warns Donald Trump as Investigation Deepens
The Fulton County DA suggested the former president's request that Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger "find 11,780 votes" could show criminal intent.
Newsweek
Bill Cassidy Has Open Mind on Convicting Donald Trump, Puts 'Constitution Above Loyalty'
Newsweek
‘Intimidation tactic’: Georgia officials investigate groups that mobilized Black voters
The Guardian
Proud Boys splintering after Capitol riot, revelations about leader. Will more radical factions emerge?
USA TODAY
5 things to know for February 12: Impeachment, Covid-19, White House, police, China
CNN
How to back up and then delete your Google account
CNET
Australian Open to go without fans as 'new kind of enemy' forces Victoria to lock down
CNN
Biden to begin admitting migrants forced by Trump to wait in Mexico
POLITICO
Melania Trump disengaged from her husband's second impeachment trial
CNN
'Even White Lives Don't Matter'—Protester Pushed by Buffalo Cop Slams Dropped Charges
Newsweek
Trump's defense team faces a heavy burden, but loyalty to former President hangs over trial
CNN
Biden administration will begin processing migrants forced to stay in Mexico this month
CNN
